No account of 58 per cent water being supplied by Jal Board: BJP MP Bidhuri

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday claimed that 58% of the water being supplied by the Delhi Jal Board was either lost in the pipeline or being stolen, accusing the AAP government of “mismanagement and corruption”.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party dispensation over the allegations levelled by the BJP parliamentarian.

“More than half of the water (supplied by DJB) is either being stolen or lost due to mismanagement. On the other hand, the people of Delhi have been yearning for every drop of water,” Bidhuri said.

The demand for water in Delhi has reached 1400 MGD (million gallons per day), and according to the DJB data, 995 MGD of water is being produced daily, the MP said.

But bills are issued only for 421.64 MGD of water, the BJP MP claimed, adding that there was no account of where the rest of the water went. “That means 58.28% of the water produced by the Delhi Jal Board is being stolen every day,” he said.

The South Delhi MP also claimed that the DJB was running into losses of nearly Rs 75,000 crore and demanded that the Arvind Kejriwal government issue a white paper on the matter.

Since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in the national capital, the Jal Board has become the “biggest hub of corruption”, Bidhuri said in a scathing attack on the city government. He claimed the Delhi Jal Board made a profit of Rs 600 crore in 2013, but now its losses have increased to over Rs 75,000 crore.