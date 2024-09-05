95-year-old war veteran killed by grandson

NEW DELHI: A man thrashed his 95-year-old grandfather to death in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area after an argument concerning their tenant turned violent, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Bhojraj, who had served in the Indian Army during the 1962 Indo-China war. The accused grandson Pradeep is still at large, police said.

According to a senior officer, the police had received information from a hospital about death of an elderly man after being beaten up a day earlier.

The police collected the MLC (medico-legal case) of the deceased man named Bhojraj. Accordingly, a case of murder was registered and a probe was initiated.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the victim Bhojraj resided in Adarsh Nagar area and was assaulted by his grandson a day earlier following which he was admitted to the hospital where he later succumbed to injuries.

Further inquiry revealed that the accused man Pradeep had an argument with his grandfather when the latter was speaking to their tenant.

“The grandson insisted that any issue with the tenant would be resolved by him and not the grandfather. The argument turned violent and the grandson attacked his grandfather with a stick and hit him on his head,” the officer told this newspaper. “Teams have been formed which are tracking his movement. We will apprehend him in the earliest,” the officer said.