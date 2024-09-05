Delhi police busts gang who lodged fake FIRs to claim insurance on stolen vehicles

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a gang and nabbed its mastermind who used to register "fake FIRs" in a bid to claim insurance for stolen vehicles while in reality, he had actually sold them.

The accused was identified as Manoj Sharma. With his arrest, the cops were able to recover two tractors from Uttarakhand while a JCB machine was found 1200 Km away from the national capital in Ladakh.

Sharing details, DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said a man lodged a complaint in July alleging the theft of one of his vehicles following which a team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad of the outer district of Delhi Police began investigating the matter.

During the investigation, the cops found out that the complainant Manoj had already registered four other e-FIRs regarding the theft of his four other commercial vehicles.

The police team then meticulously checked CCTV camera footage of the incident in each case and verified other details which further raised their suspicion.