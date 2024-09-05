Delhi police constable attacked during raid on drug peddler

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police constable was injured in a sudden attack by some miscreants in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area when a police team arrived to arrest a woman drug peddler.

According to officials, the attack happened when the police team was leaving the location after confiscating a certain quantity of contraband.

A senior police officer said the incident happened on the evening of September 2 when a Crime Branch team conducted a raid at a Sultanpuri house. The officer said they had received covert intelligence about a woman involved in several narcotics cases, residing in Sultanpuri area and smuggling contraband.

“Acting on the tip-off, we conducted a raid and recovered around 300 grams of heroin from a house. The accused woman, identified as Alka (30), involved in several drugs cases in past, was apprehended,” the officer said.

However, as the police team was leaving the scene, a group of miscreants gathered and started pelting stones at the vehicle in which the cops were taking the accused.

The violent mob shattered the vehicle’s glasses with stone pelting. When Constable Sanjeev got out of the car to disperse the crowd, one of the accused hit him with a brick following which his nose was fractured, causing blood loss. The constable also sustained severe injuries on his back and legs. The police team managed to rescue the injured constable and drive away to safety.