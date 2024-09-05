How ward committee polls tip balance in MCD

NEW DELHI: With the BJP securing a majority of the ward committees within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the political balance within the civic body has shifted in favour of the saffron party.

The Standing Committee, the crucial body within the MCD holding more influence than the MCD House itself, comprises 18 councillors, six of whom are directly elected from the MCD House, while the remaining twelve are selected from the city’s twelve municipal zones.

This structure ensures that each of the zones in the national capital is represented in the Committee, making its decisions comprehensive and inclusive of diverse

After Wednesday’s election, the equation in the MCD Standing Committee now stands at nine members from the BJP, eight from the AAP, while one seat remaining vacant. The election for the vacant seat remains pending.

If the BJP manages to win this seat as well, it could wield significant influence over financial and administrative decisions of the civic body, challenging the authority of the ruling AAP dispensation. Such a shift could potentially spark a new power struggle in Delhi’s political landscape. At the same time, if the AAP manages to secure the seat, a stalemate would ensue in the Standing Committee with both parties with nine members, requiring the drawing of lots to elect the committee’s chairman.