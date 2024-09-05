Rithala-Narela metro to go up to Haryana: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ease the daily commute for thousands of citizens traveling between Delhi and Haryana, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced the extension of Delhi Metro’s Rithala-Narela corridor up to the Delhi-Haryana border.

The metro channel will now be extended to Kundli-Nathupur in Haryana under Phase-4 project of the Delhi Metro. This extension is set to bring significant relief to commuters, enhancing connectivity between the two states, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The Delhi government has given a principal approval for the extension and will send the proposal to the Centre so that it can move to the tendering stage, the minister added.

The extended project, which will be completed at an estimated cost of `6,230.99 crore, is expected to be finished within four years. The total length of the Delhi portion has been extended from 22.91 km to 23.737 km, while the Haryana portion will cover 2.726 km, making the combined stretch from Narela to Nathupur 26.463 km long. The extended metro corridor will feature 19 stations between Rithala and Narela, with two additional stations in Haryana.

Commenting on the project, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the corridor will connect the rural areas of the Delhi-Haryana border to the main city as buses are the only mode of public transport there. “This extension will not only benefit the people of two villages (Kundli and Nathupur) but also people in nearby villages,” Gahlot said.

The minister also said the extension marks a significant step towards improving daily commute for residents of both Delhi and Haryana while also curbing pollution. “By expanding the metro network, we aim to reduce travel time, ease congestion on roads, and promote use of public transport, which will contribute to our efforts against pollution.” The Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor is part of the larger Delhi Metro Phase-4 project.