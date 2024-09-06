IPGL official’s car found abandoned at Yamuna bridge

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old manager of Indraprastha Power Generation Limited was suspected of dying by suicide by jumping into the Yamuna River, an official said on Thursday. The feared dead manager was identified as Pawan Shah.

DCP (North) MK Meena said a PCR call was received on Wednesday night regarding a car heading towards Rajghat that had been found abandoned on the Geeta Colony flyover.

One of the car’s windows was found shattered by a brick. “On enquiry, it was found that Shah left his office around 2:30 pm by his car without informing colleagues or family. All calls went unanswered after 7:20 pm,” the DCP said.

One of the eyewitnesses told the cops that he saw a person jumping into the river.

Following the information, the cops called a team of divers to search the river. Nobody was recovered till the time of filing of this report. The officer said further inquiry is underway.