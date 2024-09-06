Teachers should get more salary than IAS: Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Thursday, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said a teacher’s salary should be more than that of an IAS officer if the country wants to evolve into a developed by 2047.
“Today, there is a lot of talk about India of 2047. The teachers who are sitting here today, the children you have with you are very important for 2047. The India of 2047 depends on these children. But even policy makers have to do something for them,” Sisodia said while addressing a ‘Shikshak
Samman Samaroh,’ organised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at the agency headquarters.
“In most developed countries, the salary of teachers is more than the bureaucrats there. A teacher with five years of experience draws more salary than an IAS officer with five years of posting,” he added, citing examples of Germany, Switzerland and a few other countries.
‘Kejriwal brought revolution’
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has “revolutionised” the education system by overhauling the government schools, Education minister Atishi said.
She highlighted that more than 400 principals and teachers received training at the University of Cambridge, while 950 were trained at the National Institute of Education in Singapore and 1,700 at IIM-Ahmedabad.
Reflecting on her background, the minister said, “Both my parents were teachers in Delhi University. I have a personal connection to this profession and understand the value of quality education.” Atishi also emphasised the importance of respecting teachers and said, “We have elevated teachers to the position of gurus and they are key to shaping future generations.”
Special awards
Two teachers -- Kumari Niharika and Sunita -- received a special award from the education department for their exceptional work and contribution to education.Speaking about the special awardees, Atishi said that Sunita -- the principal of Ravi Shankar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Bawana -- recorded the highest enrolment in her school with 4,000 children.
Due to her efforts, there was a tremendous increase in the Class 9 result during the last academic session, she said.
“Sunita has truly proven to be a good leader of a school. She never let the lack of resources become an obstacle in giving good direction to her school and providing better facilities to her children,” the minister said.
Atishi also praised Niharika, a special educator at MCD Pratibha Vidyalaya in East of Kailash, and said her unique connection with children with special needs and her way of involving parents in the education of their children and making them partners in their all-round development was commendable.
Prem Kumar, a postgraduate teacher (PGT) of political Science from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Dwarka’s Sector-10, received the Face of DoE award for his work in education.Navin Gupta, from St Mark’s School in Paschim Vihar and a state teacher awardee, expressed his gratitude to the Delhi government and said being a humble teacher could make the bond between students and teachers stronger, automatically motivating the students to give their best.
National Teachers’ Award to seven educationists
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel felicitated seven educationists with the 40th Dr S Radhakrishnan Smriti National Teacher Award at a function held on Teachers’ Day. The educationists awarded at the ceremony on Thursday included Hena Chakraborty, Sanjeev Arora, Anshu Mittal, LS Tanwar, Madhu Sharma, Neena Sharma and Bindu Dutt, said a statement from the assembly speaker’s office.