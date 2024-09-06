Teachers should get more salary than IAS: Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Thursday, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said a teacher’s salary should be more than that of an IAS officer if the country wants to evolve into a developed by 2047.

“Today, there is a lot of talk about India of 2047. The teachers who are sitting here today, the children you have with you are very important for 2047. The India of 2047 depends on these children. But even policy makers have to do something for them,” Sisodia said while addressing a ‘Shikshak

Samman Samaroh,’ organised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at the agency headquarters.

“In most developed countries, the salary of teachers is more than the bureaucrats there. A teacher with five years of experience draws more salary than an IAS officer with five years of posting,” he added, citing examples of Germany, Switzerland and a few other countries.

‘Kejriwal brought revolution’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has “revolutionised” the education system by overhauling the government schools, Education minister Atishi said.

She highlighted that more than 400 principals and teachers received training at the University of Cambridge, while 950 were trained at the National Institute of Education in Singapore and 1,700 at IIM-Ahmedabad.