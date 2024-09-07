Dengue cases dropped by 94 per cent this year, says NDMC

NEW DELHI: Over 94% drop in cases of dengue were recorded this year, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said on Friday.

According to the data released by the civic body, seven cases of dengue were recorded till August 29, in comparison to 131 of the last year.

Moreover, no case of Chikungunya was recorded this time. Previous year, one case was reported. The data showed that the NDMC has issued 1,679 notices this year so far where mosquito breeding was found and 104 challans were issued till now.

NDMC Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that the NDMC is making all efforts to identify and eliminate existing mosquito-borne breeding conditions to prevent the outbreak of malaria and dengue in the area.

“Due to surveillance and awareness, cases of mosquito-borne diseases, especially dengue, have come down by 94 per cent. This year only seven patients of dengue have been detected as compared to the last year of 131.

“There was one patient of malaria, not a single patient of chikgunya has been registered this year. As compared to the MCD, it has reported 237 cases of malaria, 578 cases of dengue, and 30 cases of chikungunya,” Chahal said.

The NDMC area divided into 14 circles wherein 15, anti-malaria mate 15 surveillance worker, 83 anti-malaria gangman, and 29 seasonal anti-malaria workers with 30 additional workforce from civil department during monsoon seasons developed to prevent and checked the area by providing the machines like knap sack, battery spray machine, puls fog, vehicles mounted fogging machines, he said.

A total of 15,735 institution/government building, garden, parks, and 5,10,452 house checked by the field worker deployed for this purpose. A total of 7,746 blood slides collected for Malaria tested and 10,48,764 number of containers were checked.

The public health department also detected 15 hot spots in their area like construction sites, civil, horticulture inquiries stations and police stations.