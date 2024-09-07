Delhi

Low-floor DTC bus catches fire in Mahipalpur

NEW DELHI: A low-floor DTC bus ferrying passengers from IGI airport to Vasant Kunj caught fire in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur area on Friday afternoon, officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. No one was injured during the incident, they said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service when officials received a call regarding a fire in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) at 3.24 pm.

A DFS officer said that it took 45 minutes to completely douse the fire but the vehicle was completely gutted.

The passengers and bus drivers got down soon after the fire broke out. Prima facie, it is suspected that the fire occurred due to a short circuit, he said.

The officer said no one was injured in the incident but a bike and a scooter, parked nearby were gutted in the fire. Further investigation is underway, police said.

