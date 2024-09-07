MCD worker dies as trolley falls on him in Najafgarh area

NEW DELHI: An MCD sanitation worker on Friday lost his life when reportedly a tractor trolley filled with garbage overturned on him.

The deceased, identified as Surendra, was working in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area when the unfortunate incident occurred.

A resident of Neelwal village in west Delhi, Surendra worked as a sanitation worker in MCD’s ward 129 of the Najafgarh Zone.

“The accident occurred around 7 am in front of the Sai Baba Temple on Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar Road. Surendra had just marked his attendance and was sweeping the area when the overloaded tractor trolley suddenly overturned, crushing him under its weight,” the union of sanitation workers said.

The MCD has announced a financial aid of Rs 5.42 lakh for the family of its deceased employee, besides providing a job to one of the family members.