Self-defence trainer held for harassing minor in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A self-defence trainer has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a class 7 student at a Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya on the outskirts of Delhi, said an officer on Friday.

The accused, identified as 45-year-old Satish, was not a regular teacher at the school but was conducting self-defence classes through an NGO. “We have arrested Satish based on the complaint and investigation is ongoing,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said that at about 12 p.m. on Friday, the police received a report of sexual harassment at the government school. A police team was immediately dispatched to the location.

As per the statement of the 11-year-old victim, Satish allegedly touched her inappropriately during the self-defence class.

“A case has been registered at Sultanpuri police station under sections of 74, 351 of BNS and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said the officer.