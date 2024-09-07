Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Perrelet Turbine Splash

Inspired by Jackson Pollock’s “action painting” techniques, this Perrelet’s dial is unique with splashes of vibrant colours set against a black background. A Turbine, featuring 12 blades, reveals bursts of colour with wrist movements. The 44mm watch case is made of Polycarbonate and carbon fibre, and the watch itself is equipped with an automatic manufacture movement (COSC certified). Available in limited editions of 99 pcs. perrelet.com/en. Rs 4.9 lakh

iQOO Z9s 5G

The iQOO Z9s 5G is an extremely well-priced smartphone offering features and performance that punch well above its price bracket. Powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7,300 SOC and sporting a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor in a sleek 7.49mm thin body, this phone is light, easy to hold and looks stylish. Overall the package impressed me quite a bit with good photographs/videos in most lighting conditions, a mature FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14, which keeps everything rolling smoothly and a 5,500mah battery, which runs about 40 hours in mixed use. iQOO phones are also extremely durable and have tremendous longevity, thanks to consistent updates and a durable body. iqoo.com amazon.in Rs 17,999

NU Republic Cybotron Spin

Here’s a genuine “twist” on a powerbank! The cybotron SPIN is a one-of-a-kind powerbank which provides 22.5 W output, comes with overheat/overload protection, smart power distribution and a spinning wheel, which you can fidget with! The 10,000mAh powerbank charges most smartphones at least twice and 15W wireless charging works seamlessly with compatible Qi-enabled phones. Multiple inputs/outputs ensure that both Android and iOS devices can be charged with no fuss! Rs 2,499

