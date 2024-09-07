Undergrads in AIIMS optometry wing strike work

NEW DELHI: Optometry undergraduates at AIIMS Delhi went on a strike alleging the premier institute’s inability to address a range of issues, including no permanent faculty for their bachelor’s programme.

The students said despite having separated from the bachelor’s programme in Opthalmology six years ago, the AIIMS continues to follow the old curriculum hampering the academic and professional growth of the students.

“AIIMS, Delhi has failed to implement a structured curriculum for the Bachelor of Optometry course since 2018. This includes neglecting the establishment of prescribed subjects, a proper semester system, and a credit-score system,” the protesting students said.

The students also alleged that rather than academic faculty, the optometry professionals without any academic expertise are taking their classes.

“The course is being taught by inadequately qualified academic personnel...This raises serious questions about the credibility of the examinations conducted, the degrees issued by AIIMS, Delhi, and the competencies of the graduates involved in patient care,” the students alleged.