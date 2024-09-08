Behind the scenes |Delhi: ‘Sidelined’ Rajendra Pal Gautam’s exit was expected

‘Sidelined’ Gautam’s exit was expected

Rajendra Pal Gautam’s departure from AAP and entry into the Congress has come at a crucial juncture when both parties are negotiating over seat sharing in upcoming elections in Haryana. Sources said the exit of Gautam was due as he was being sidelined for a long time ever since he was “forced” to resign from the post of Social Welfare Minister in 2022 following a controversy where the ex-AAP MLA attended a mass conversion event. Gautam’s jump to Congress could impact AAP in Delhi polls early next year, as he is considered to be a prominent Dalit face. Gautam joined the grand-old party on Friday, September 6. In his resignation letter, which he also posted on X, the leader accused AAP of ignoring Dalit interests.

AAP conundrum for Delhi Congress leaders

Congress and AAP had fought Lok Sabha polls in Delhi together as part of the INDIA bloc. Since the alliance was only meant for the general elections, the AAP announced to go solo in Delhi Assembly polls, slated early next year. After the announcement, the Delhi Congress leaders started criticising the AAP-led government in the capital. Meanwhile, both parties again held a few rounds of meetings over seat-sharing for the Haryana Assembly elections. Now, the Congress’s Delhi unit leaders are in a spot — how to convince people about their stand on AAP.

‘Attention DUSU candidates’

Ahead of the DUSU polls, the students of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College seem like they are committed to maintaining decorum on their campus. To ensure that their institution remains in order, the students here have put up posters which read, “This College will not vote for candidates who use printed material inside college for campaigning, indulging in acts of hooliganism, forcefully enter the college premises with more than four students for campaigning and deface college property.” The caption of the poster reads in bold letters, “Attention DUSU candidates”.