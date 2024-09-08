Delhi Police nab kingpin of newborn trafficking gang from Kolkata

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man from Kolkata in connection with a case of trafficking newborns, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sangram Dass, a resident of Delhi’s Begumpur and the key accused, was declared a proclaimed offenderwith a reward of ` 20,000 on his head.

This February, information was received at that newborns were seen with some persons residing in the Jain Nagar Extension area, a police officer said. These babies were seen in suspicious circumstances and in neglected conditions with the alleged persons.During investigation, evidence of human trafficking surfaced, following which nine persons, including five women, were arrested in the case, he added.