Delhi HC directs DDA to set up ‘review committee’ to resolve long-standing disputes

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to expedite the resolution of its long-standing disputes efficiently and collaboratively. Justice Dharmesh Sharma, presiding over the matter, also emphasised the need for timely settlement of cases, urging the DDA to adopt a more proactive approach.

In a recent directive, Justice Sharma instructed every lawyer on the DDA's panel in the Delhi High Court to prioritize at least 10 cases each, focusing on key issues such as property mutation and demarcation, conversion from leasehold to freehold, flat allotment, and unauthorized constructions or deviations from sanctioned building plans.

The court further ordered the DDA’s Vice Chairman to establish a review committee consisting of a senior panel lawyer, a chief law officer, and a senior officer nominated by the Vice Chairman, that will assess and streamline these disputes.