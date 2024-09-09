New committees, no guarantee for corruption-free MCD

The much delayed elections to the committees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been concluded. With the BJP winning seven wards and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) five wards, the main committee of the corporation – the Standing Committee would be controlled by the BJP.
But will that bring any qualitative change to the miserable civic conditions of the city? Unlikely. The elections were preceded by open horse trading between the two parties, with half-a-dozen corporators from the AAP crossing over to the BJP. This was followed by a dramatic ‘ghar wapasi’ (home coming) by one to the AAP. The filth on the roads of Delhi mirrors the filth which constitutes the corporation.
In the common parlance, MCD is at times called the most corrupt department and not the municipal corporation of Delhi. The corporators are famously known as ‘lintermen’. Why this name? It’s known that whenever somebody builds a home in the national capital, as soon as the net of iron bars are put together for laying the linter (reinforced concrete cement roof), the corporator of the area arrives on the scene.
His or her arrival means the work stands stalled and proceeds further only after their palms are efficaciously greased. The practice is most prevalent in the urbanised villages of the city, which are adjunct to the colonies build by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) or the group housing societies. All the planned colonies are built on the agricultural land acquired from these villages.
As part of the agreement, these village settlement were allowed to exist in as is where is basis with only repairs of the houses allowed. Over a period of time, these village homes with ‘due repairs’ have turned into upto five-storied buildings bringing rental income to the house owners. Since they are village homes, MCD rules doesn’t approve any house building maps in these villages and it’s left at the mercy of the local corporator and the cop to facilitate construction.
Not only this, the land in these villages are so valuable that the civic authorities including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) create several other impediments like not even allowing the change of title from the owner to the successor. In fact this particular issue has been taken cognijance by Delhi High Court, which has in turn issued notices to the civic bodies.
Similar is the story of the unauthorised colonies which largely mushroomed on the periphery of the planned colonies. These colonies came up as the land owners in these villages waited for their parcel to be acquired by the DDA. The land acquisition process of the DDA moved at a sluggish speed and could not keep pace with the housing needs of the migrant population to the city.
Since there was demand, the villages planned colonies on the agriculture holdings and sold plots. These came to be known as the unauthorised colonies and their number today is close to 2000. Again the planning and urban laws do not apply to these colonies, and the houses built are ‘approved’ by the nexus of the local corporator and the cop for an plush consideration.
This nexus play a role in the redevelopment of the old planned colonies too specially those which over a period of time have come to have a commercial value. The best example of this being the Rajender Nagar and Patel Nagar colonies, where the catastrophe took place in the basement of a coaching institute.
With such preoccupation with lucre, why should the elected representatives of the MCD ever bother about the condition of the roads or the drains? The committees may have been constituted last week but the linter men and women of the corporation got active the day they were elected to the civic body.
Sidharth Mishra
Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice