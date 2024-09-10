Delhi High Court suspends former Cong MLA Asif Mohammed Khan's six-month sentence in DDA encroachment case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has suspended the six-month prison sentence of former Congress MLA Asif Mohammed Khan, who was convicted in a 2018 case for encroaching on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land in Jasola Village.

The suspension comes after Khan appealed against the sentence, which was upheld by Delhi’s Saket Court on August 30.

In addition to suspending the sentence, the court directed Khan to deposit Rs 2 lakh, which is part of a Rs 5 lakh compensation ordered to be paid to the DDA.

Khan’s conviction stems from charges under sections 427, 447, and 434 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

The charges were related to damage and illegal construction on DDA land, where he allegedly removed barbed wire fencing and built a concrete platform.

Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh had dismissed Khan’s appeal, affirming the 2018 ruling of the Metropolitan Magistrate, which sentenced Khan to six months imprisonment and a compensation of `5 lakh to the DDA.

Khan was initially convicted and sentenced in February 2018 for causing damage to public property and mischief, with all sentences running concurrently. The case originated from a 2007 complaint by DDA, following Khan’s alleged encroachment on government land.