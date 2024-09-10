Whipping up some culinary magic

The Four Points by Sheraton New Delhi, Airport Highway, has announced the appointment of Chef Pradeep Semwal as its new Executive Chef. With a career spanning over 20 years, Semwal brings a proficiency of skills to his new role, promising to elevate the dining experiences at the hotel.
Semwal’s career is marked by a series of prestigious roles and international expertise. His most recent position was at Radisson Blu Resorts Dharamshala, where he catered to a diverse array of high-profile guests, including Bollywood stars, international cricketers, and corporate leaders. Reflecting on his career, Semwal shares, “I am thrilled to lead the culinary team and create memorable dining experiences.”
On a food trail
His journey to Four Points has been anything but ordinary. Semwal’s career took a significant leap during his time at Gaggan in Bangkok, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant. “Working at Gaggan was truly inspiring,” he recalls. “The innovative approach to Indian cuisine and the art of molecular gastronomy pushed me out of my comfort zone and transformed my cooking.
Collaborating with chefs from various nationalities broadened my culinary horizons, introducing me to new flavours and techniques,” he explained. If he had to cook a dish that represents his journey as a chef, it would be a fusion of Indian and Peruvian cuisine, reflecting his diverse influences and experiences. “I have done Indo-Thai fusion on many occasions, and it represents the blending of different culinary traditions I’ve experienced,” he says.
He has also hosted significant events such as the G20 Summit 2023 and cooked for renowned personalities like cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bollywood stars.
“One unforgettable moment was when Dhoni joined me in the kitchen to prepare a traditional Indian dish,” he recalls. “His enthusiasm and culinary skills made it a truly memorable experience.”
Sustainability on the menu
As he joins Four Points by Sheraton, Semwal aims to bring his culinary vision to life by introducing innovative menus and exceptional service. Among his exciting plans are the ‘Taste of Thailand’ and ‘Farm-to-Table’ series, which will showcase regional specialities and local produce. “I am eager to introduce plant-based recipes and signature dishes that reflect my culinary philosophy,” he says.
Sustainability is a key component of his approach, aligning with his vision to highlight regional flavours. “To incorporate sustainable practices, I focus on sourcing locally and seasonally and work on reducing food waste in kitchens,” he says.
In addition to his innovative approach, he emphasises the role of multi-cuisine institutions in cultural exchange.
“Multi-cuisine institutions play a significant role in promoting cultural exchange, understanding, and appreciation through food,” he says. “They offer a platform where diverse culinary traditions can be explored and celebrated, fostering a greater appreciation for global and local cuisines.”
As he steps into his new role, Semwal is excited to tackle challenges such as menu innovation and team development. “I am looking forward to exceeding guest expectations and introducing unique local ingredients into our menu,” he remarks in anticipation of this new chapter in his culinary journey.