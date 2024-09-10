Whipping up some culinary magic

The Four Points by Sheraton New Delhi, Airport Highway, has announced the appointment of Chef Pradeep Semwal as its new Executive Chef. With a career spanning over 20 years, Semwal brings a proficiency of skills to his new role, promising to elevate the dining experiences at the hotel.

Semwal’s career is marked by a series of prestigious roles and international expertise. His most recent position was at Radisson Blu Resorts Dharamshala, where he catered to a diverse array of high-profile guests, including Bollywood stars, international cricketers, and corporate leaders. Reflecting on his career, Semwal shares, “I am thrilled to lead the culinary team and create memorable dining experiences.”

On a food trail

His journey to Four Points has been anything but ordinary. Semwal’s career took a significant leap during his time at Gaggan in Bangkok, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant. “Working at Gaggan was truly inspiring,” he recalls. “The innovative approach to Indian cuisine and the art of molecular gastronomy pushed me out of my comfort zone and transformed my cooking.

Collaborating with chefs from various nationalities broadened my culinary horizons, introducing me to new flavours and techniques,” he explained. If he had to cook a dish that represents his journey as a chef, it would be a fusion of Indian and Peruvian cuisine, reflecting his diverse influences and experiences. “I have done Indo-Thai fusion on many occasions, and it represents the blending of different culinary traditions I’ve experienced,” he says.