Engineer Rashid gets interim bail for campaigning in J&K assembly elections

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted interim bail to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid till October 2. Rashid, who defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Baramulla Lok Sabha elections, sought the bail to campaign in the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections.

The ruling was made by Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh. Rashid had submitted a request for interim bail, seeking a three-month release while his main bail plea remains under consideration, with a ruling expected on September 11.

His counsel Vikhyat Oberoi said the interim bail is crucial for Rashid to participate in campaigning and to perform his duties as a parliamentarian.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed his regular bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), expressing concerns that Rashid might use his parliamentary position to influence witnesses or hinder the legal process.

The NIA said a past incident where Rashid allegedly misused telephone privileges while in Tihar Jail, which led to restrictions on his communication access. The agency fears he may repeat such behavior if released.

