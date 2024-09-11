MCD poll on Sept 26 to fill Standing Committe vacancy

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to hold its Standing Committee elections on September 26, officials said on Tuesday. The voting will be held during the MCD House meeting, which will convene on the same date, according to officials.

The election was necessitated to fill the vacancy created after BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat recently became Lok Sabha MP. The process for electing the Standing Committee’s chairperson and vice-chairperson is expected to begin in October.

These leadership roles are particularly influential as they play a key role in shaping the MCD’s operations, such as managing funds and supervising key development projects across the city.

The Standing Committee, comprising 18 members, recently saw the BJP expand its foothold by winning seven seats in the ward committee elections. Of the 12 members appointed from the ward committees, seven belong to the saffron party.

For the remaining six seats, both the BJP and the AAP secured three each in the previous Standing Committee elections in 2022. The Standing Committee wields considerable power within the MCD, holding the authority to approve projects with a budget exceeding `5 crore.

Due to the political deadlock between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP, the polls could not take place earlier.