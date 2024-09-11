Medicos of AIIMS, other Delhi hospitals worried about punitive action over Kolkata rape-murder strike

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors of AIIMS, Safdarjung and other government-run hospitals, who participated in the recent nationwide strike of medicos over the ghastly rape and murder of their female counterpart in Kolkata, are worried about the punitive action for skipping the duties as the authorities are yet to clear their stand.

During the protest in the national capital, the court urged the medicos to resume their work and asked the authorities not to take any action.

The medicos are worried as their respective medical colleges are yet to clarify whether they will deduct wages or adjust leave balances for the days these doctors abstained from work during the agitation.

Dr Indra Shekhar, President, AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA), said a letter was sent to the institute’s director but no written assurance has been received so far.

“We respectfully urge you to adopt a non-coercive approach towards those doctors who participated in the protest. This is in accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s order dated August 22, 2024, in the Suo Moto Writ (Crl) No. 2/2024 regarding the RG Kar case,” the letter read.