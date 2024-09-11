Taking feedback from students on key demands: SFI

NEW DELHI: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Delhi State Committee has launched a campaign ahead of the Chatr Adhikar Rally, being organised to mobilize students across Delhi University (DU) and raise their voices for crucial demands.

SFI activists are campaigning in over 30 colleges of DU, engaging with students and discussing pressing issues that affect their academic and day-to-day lives. Along with the campaign, SFI activists are also collecting the suggestions from students towards the Students’ Manifesto which SFI will be releasing at the Rally on September 13, an office bearer said.

The key demands being raised by SFI during the campaign include concessional metro pass, removal of compulsory attendance policy, allowing students more flexibility in their studies and providing time them time for involving in extracurricular activities, a campus environment that is free from discrimination and harassment, promoting gender equality and inclusivity.