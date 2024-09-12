Delhi

40-year-old man stabbed to death by three men in Delhi

John Madrasi, the now-deceased, had engaged in an argument with the accused trio after one of them vomited on his bedding.
NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old casual labourer was stabbed to death with a broken bottle and a vegetable knife by three men under a flyover in the Vasant Kunj area, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the accused - Aman, Amir and Jeewan - who have been arrested, were drinking on a pavement under a flyover where the victim resided.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (S-W) Rohit Meena said a PCR Call regarding a male dead body under Masoodpur flyover was received at 8:13 pm on Tuesday. A team was dispatched to the spot which found a dead man under a tree.

“The T-shirt worn by the deceased was found to be blood stained. A few stab and lacerated wounds were also prominently visible on his chest and abdomen,” the DCP said, adding a forensic team was called to examine the scene of crime after which a case of murder was lodged.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Madrasi used to take worked as a casual labourer up small assignments of clearing blocked gutters or drains.

During investigation, the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the area were examined, which led to a vital clue.

“One of the footage showed three youths running away from the spot at around 6:45 pm,” the officer said, adding a team was formed, which identified all the three boys and through local intelligence nabbed them within no time.

While Aman is a beggar cum rag picker, Aamir resided in some shanty, and the third accused Jeewan was a drummer.

