Drama on the runway

It’s not every day that we see mythological characters from the epic Ramayana stationed at the Qutub Minar in Mehrauli. But at Delhi-based celebrity label ITRH, they could not think of a more dramatic way to campaign for their fashion debut at the recently held Dubai Fashion Week, this month.

The label helmed by the duo Ridhi Bansal and Mohit Rai, brought a collection aptly named ‘Natak’ that drew inspiration from the maximalism of Indian theatre.

The models on the global runway at Dubai, walked out dressed in embellished kaftans, saris, classic lehengas, hooded gowns paired with gloves, crystal-studded mini dresses, and sculpted bodices with feathers that looked like wearable pieces of art.

“Our collection draws inspiration from our Indian heritage, blending it with Western styles to bring a unique fusion to the global fashion scene. With our designs being so maximalist and dramatic, we felt that the theme of ‘Natak’ — meaning drama — was a perfect fit,” Bansal shares with TMS on their debut, adding, “The characters of the Ramayana have deeply influenced this collection. The sacred epic has been part of our lives for generations, passed down like an heirloom in every Indian household, rich with stories that inspire us”.

This is indeed the most dramatic collection for the label which has previously brought more subtle yet blingy ensembles like sari sets, pant sets, festive lehengas, bodycons and jumpsuits spotted on stars like Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and others.

Talking about the “incredible” reception at Dubai Fashion Week, Bansal shares, “People were surprised to discover that we are an Indian brand after seeing our show. The Arab and Emirati audiences adored the embroidered pieces, embellishments, and detailed textiles. The overwhelmingly positive response has excited us to return in the future!”