MCD enforces uniform rates for cremation grounds, revises charges

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered to enforce uniform rates for various activities at the cremation grounds under its jurisdiction, according to an official order.

The rates for various activities have been marginally decreased with the approval from the competent authority, a senior civic body official said.

According to the revised rates, fuel wood per quintal will be charged at Rs 700, CNG cremation is capped at Rs 1500, electric cremation at Rs 500, ‘pandit sanskar’ (last rites) at Rs 500, ‘asthi’ collection (ash collection) at Rs 350, child burial at Rs 300 and maintenance charges at Rs 150.

For hearse van service used for transportation of the deceased’s body, the charges has been capped at Rs 500 for travel under the MCD’s jurisdiction and Rs 800 beyond the MCD’s jurisdiction.

The rates of these services were fixed earlier as well. However, the MCD had received complaints about corruption.