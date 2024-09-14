NSUI launches ‘Save Delhi University’ march, SFI holds ‘Chhatr Adhikar rally’

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections are just two weeks away, the student organisations have ramped up their campaigning efforts.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student outfit of the Congress party, on Friday kicked off their ‘Save Delhi University’ March at the campus.

Hundreds of students participated in the march, demonstrating their support for the urgent issues raised by National President Varun Choudhary.

Choudhary addressed key concerns such as the rising cost of education, unqualified appointments, the presence of fake degree holders, harassment and misogyny on campus, and the growing culture of fear and violence.

Meanwhile the Student Federation of India (SFI) also organized its ‘Chhatr Adhikar Rally’ and public meeting, emphasizing crucial student demands and unveiling their election manifesto. The event saw participation from a crowd of hundreds of Delhi University students.

Their manifesto focuses on advocating for student rights both within the university administration and at the state and central government levels.

Sneha Agarwal, SFI leader and Law Faculty student, said “The incompetent DUSU led by ABVP/NSUI needs immediate replacement to have gender-just and harassment free-campus given the rising cases of gender-based violence in and around our campuses. We as SFI have constantly advocated for a discrimination free campus and will work towards promoting gender equality for women and queer students of our university.”