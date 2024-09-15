Delhi reports first dengue death of the year as cases surge

NEW DELHI: Delhi has reported its first dengue death of the year amid an increase in cases of the vector-borne disease in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

A 54-year-old man succumbed to dengue at Lok Nayak Hospital last week. The patient, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi, was admitted to the hospital on 27 August and was declared dead on 8 September, according to official records.

"The patient died due to dengue last week," said a senior hospital official.

This year, more than 650 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi, according to officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

In 2023, Delhi recorded 9,266 dengue cases and 19 deaths. The civic body had ceased releasing weekly reports on dengue cases and deaths ahead of last year's G20 Summit.