Sisodia to meet Kejriwal amid buzz over next Delhi Chief Minister

NEW DELHI: Who is likely to be the next Delhi Chief Minister? What is AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's game plan?

These questions are on everyone's mind ahead of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia's meeting with Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, a day after the party supremo announced to resign and not sit on the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The term of the Delhi Assembly ends on February 23, 2025 and the polls are expected to be held sometime early February.

Meanwhile, TOI reported that Atishi's name is being discussed the most as the next Delhi CM due to the sheer weight of her responsibilities in government (she holds 13 portfolios) and signals sent earlier about the pecking order in the party.

After announcing his resignation, Kejriwal had added that the new Chief Minister will be appointed and the decision would be taken at a cabinet meeting in the next two days.

The Sisodia-Kejriwal meeting comes against this backdrop.

According to the PTI, the AAP national convener said that he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

A party functionary on Monday said, "Kejriwal and Sisodia will be meeting today.

This will be the first meeting after the decision by them.

The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next chief minister.