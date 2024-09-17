Anti-mosquito measures intensified in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced on Monday that it has implemented a comprehensive strategy to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya across the capital.

It comes a day after the city reported the first dengue death this year. A 54-year-old man died at Lok Nayak Hospital last week, officials said on Sunday.

This year, more than 650 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital, according to the civic body. Elaborating on vector control efforts, the MCD highlighted house-to-house inspection campaign.

“Over 2.59 crore households have been visited, with 1,56,932 identified as mosquito breeding sites. These breeding areas are immediately destroyed, and residents are educated on maintaining health and hygiene,” said the civic body.

It stated that “spraying or fogging is conducted at over 4.20 lakh houses.” “Drains, water bodies, and surface water collections are treated weekly using both manual and motorized sprayers,” it stated.

The MCD has also conducted 23 special drives in vulnerable areas such as police stations, construction sites, parks, hospitals, schools, government offices, and DTC depots. Special fogging operations have been carried out in Kavad Camps, Krishna Janmashtami pandals or temples, and Lal Quila (IDC-2024). Low-lying areas along railway tracks are also sprayed using power spray tankers mounted on railway wagons.