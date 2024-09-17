NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced on Monday that it has implemented a comprehensive strategy to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya across the capital.
It comes a day after the city reported the first dengue death this year. A 54-year-old man died at Lok Nayak Hospital last week, officials said on Sunday.
This year, more than 650 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital, according to the civic body. Elaborating on vector control efforts, the MCD highlighted house-to-house inspection campaign.
“Over 2.59 crore households have been visited, with 1,56,932 identified as mosquito breeding sites. These breeding areas are immediately destroyed, and residents are educated on maintaining health and hygiene,” said the civic body.
It stated that “spraying or fogging is conducted at over 4.20 lakh houses.” “Drains, water bodies, and surface water collections are treated weekly using both manual and motorized sprayers,” it stated.
The MCD has also conducted 23 special drives in vulnerable areas such as police stations, construction sites, parks, hospitals, schools, government offices, and DTC depots. Special fogging operations have been carried out in Kavad Camps, Krishna Janmashtami pandals or temples, and Lal Quila (IDC-2024). Low-lying areas along railway tracks are also sprayed using power spray tankers mounted on railway wagons.
In addition, the MCD has held 28 Inter-Sectoral Coordination Committee meetings at the headquarters and zonal levels, involving major stakeholders such as the DDA, DJB, Delhi Police, PWD, CPWD, Horticulture, IFC, ASI, and the Education Department, it said.
These meetings, chaired by Mayor Shelly Oberoi band Commissioner Ashwani Kumar aim to ensure effective coordination and implementation of vector-borne disease control measures.
Under the provisions of the Malaria and Other Vector-Borne Diseases Bye-Laws under the DMC Act, 97,397 legal notices, 32,384 challans, and 7,929 administrative charges have already been levied by the civic body so far. Police complaints will also be filed against defaulters who allow repeated mosquito breeding, the statement said.
The MCD said it plans to increase fogging and focal spraying at public events and religious festivals. “Outdoor fogging will be intensified in September and October based on mosquito density and the disease situation. Repeat offenders will face legal action, including notices, fines, and administrative charges,” it added.
Dengue death
Delhi has registered its first dengue death of the year amid a rise in cases of the vector-borne disease in the national capital. A 54-year-old man died of dengue at Lok Nayak Hospital last week. The man, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi, was admitted to the hospital on August 27. He was declared dead on September 8