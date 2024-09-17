Ball in BJP’s court to hold early elections in Delhi, says AAP

NEW DELHI: As AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal surprised everyone with his resignation announcement, his party on Monday said it has put the ball in BJP’s court by demanding early elections in Delhi in November.

According to the latest information, Kejriwal, on Tuesday, will tender his resignation as chief minister. This move will kickstart the process of choosing his replacement. However, there has been no discussion on who the next chief minister will be, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference here.

“We have the majority and we will be invited and then the process for oath taking will happen. This should take a week,” he said.

Kejriwal on Sunday announced to resign and not sit on the CM’s chair till the people give him a “certificate of honesty” and sought early polls in the national capital.

At the press conference, Bharadwaj said, “The ball is in the BJP’s court. They can decide on early polls if they are ready to face Kejriwal.”

As per the original schedule, the Delhi elections were slated to be held early next year.

“The Centre with all its agencies is after CM. They have made all efforts to defame him. Despite this, he has faith in people. This is a historic incident,” he said.

“People are keen to vote quickly and want early elections to choose Kejriwal. There is resentment against BJP. Lord Ram had given up his kingdom and chosen to go on exile for the sake of his ideals. Bharat, who was chosen in his place, waited for Lord Ram to return.