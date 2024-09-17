Delhi police team takes 10 days to nab POCSO suspect at Uttar Pradesh border

Delhi

NEW DELHI: A man who had been evading arrest in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered in southwest Delhi last month was caught after a team of the Delhi Police stationed themselves at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for 10 straight days.

DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena said a complaint was received at Delhi Cantt police station on August 24 in which the woman alleged that on August 23, at about 8.30 pm, a car started following her two minor daughters when they were walking towards a market.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act was registered and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, the number of the car was obtained which was registered in the name of Tinku, son of one Dharampal, who himself was wanted in an attempt to murder case in UP.

