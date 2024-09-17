Ex-hospital employee gets five-year jail term for raping differently-abled

CHENNAI: A Delhi court has sentenced a 53-year-old former staff member of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a differently-abled woman in October 2021.

The convict was found guilty under section 376-C of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with sexual intercourse by a person in authority.

The case, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Aanchal, revealed that the victim had visited the hospital to obtain her disability certificate. During an X-ray examination, the accused violated her by inserting his fingers into her private parts, causing injury, including partial rupture of her hymen. In the verdict, Judge Aanchal emphasised the importance of delivering justice not only to the victim but also to society at large.

The court highlighted that there is no fixed formula for sentencing, but the goal is to ensure that such heinous crimes do not go unpunished.

“It has not been the case that the convict was in a state of mental stress or compulsion. The offence was a breach of the victim’s privacy, especially given her physical challenges,” the court noted.

While the convict’s age and time spent in custody during the trial were considered as mitigating factors, the court ultimately sentenced the former hospital staffer to five years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 5,000.