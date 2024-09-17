Minor shoots landlord’s two sons to death over harassment in Delhi's Rani Garden

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy fed up with constant harassment by his landlord’s sons has allegedly shot them dead in east Delhi’s Rani Garden area. The juvenile first killed the elder son at his house and then went to the shop of the deceased’s younger brother and killed him too.

The deceased were Irshad (30) and Shahid (20), and the accused minor has been arrested, the police said on Monday.

Initially, Shahid’s murder was first reported to the police, however, while the probe was on, the locals in the area saw blood coming out from the drain of the house and intimated the cops. When the police forcibly opened the door of the house, they found Irshad’s body.

Both Irshad and Shahid were real brothers and had their own house in Rani Garden, where they used to reside. Their mother had already expired and their father was residing separately with his second wife.

“Through CCTV footage, we identified the shooter who was a 17-year-old boy. He was apprehended from the Nizamuddin Basti,” DCP (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said, adding the teen confessed to committing the double murder.

He told the cops that he had taken the ground and first floor of the house in Rani Garden on rent from Asfak, father of the deceased, about five years ago. At that time they had given Rs 4 lakh as security.

“It was agreed that till the time of repayment of Rs 4 lakh, his family can reside there without any rent. But soon after that, Asfak got married to his second wife and went away. After this, the brothers started pressuring him to vacate the rented house,” the officer said.

The accused minor revealed that both Irshad and Shahid were aggressive and they used to harass him as well as his family.