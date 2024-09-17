Varsity battle: Ambedkar Students Association decides to take plunge into elections

NEW DELHI: In another first in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) has decided to contest the elections for the first time.

Announcing it on social media, Ashutosh Boddh, president of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), Delhi University, said, “This is the first time we will be a part of the elections on the campus. We want to bring positive changes and rules in favour of OBC and SC-ST category students who take admission here.”

Known by the pen name ‘Vidrohi’ on the campus, Ashutosh shared that his organisation has already decided on the potential candidates for two posts the organisation will be contesting.

Vanashree Das from Assam will be contesting for the post of president while Piyush Dongre from Maharashtra will be contesting for the post of vice-president.

Talking about the agendas, Ashutosh said, “We have four main agendas for this year’s election. Firstly, the fee structure at Delhi University. Every now and then, the fee can’t be hiked. Also, there is a rent mafia going around the campus where the OBC, SC and ST category students find it hard to get a seat in the hostel.”

“The second demand is gender sensitisation on the campus. Once the election is announced, have a look at the campus roads where a lot of complaints are of sexual harassment.

Thirdly, our agenda is to protect our innocent professors who are literally thrown out of the campus owing to the change in syllabus etc. The last item on the agenda is the implementation of reservation on the campus,” he added.