12 rescued, more feared trapped as house collapses in Delhi's Karol Bagh

NEW DELHI: At least 12 people were rescued while some more are feared trapped under the debris of a portion of a house that collapsed in the Karol Bagh area of central Delhi on Wednesday morning, an official said.
According to a Delhi Fire Service officer, the department received a call at 9.12 am regarding the collapsing of a house at Prashad Nagar, Karol Bagh following which five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.
At the place of the incident, the firemen found out that it was some portion of a three-storey old building that had collapsed in the morning. "It is being reported that several people were probably trapped under the debris who were then rescued," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsh Vardhan said the ill-fated building which is of 25 square yards comes under the limits of Prasad Nagar police station.
"We have so far rescued 12 people while some more are feared trapped," the DCP said, adding that the local police along with other agencies are carrying out a rescue operation.
The rescue agencies which include teams of Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are currently clearing the debris and searching for more people who may be trapped under the rubble.
The building is located in an extremely congested area having narrow lanes which made the rescue operation more difficult as heavy machinery or cranes which could have been used to clear the debris were unable to reach the spot.
"We are trying our best to rescue people. Preliminary enquiry has revealed that some tenants were residing in the building who were not from Delhi. A legal action will be affected once the rescue operation is over," the DCP told mediapersons.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister-designate Atishi Singh has ordered the District Magistrate to provide all possible help to the injured and find out the reason behind the incident.
"This incident of house collapse in Karol Bagh area is very sad. I have ordered the District Magistrate to provide all possible help to the people living there and the victims, if anyone is injured, get him treated and find out the reasons for this accident. I have also spoken to the Municipal Corporation Mayor regarding the accident," the CM-designate conveyed through X.
She further appealed the people of Delhi to inform the administration if they suspect any danger in the construction of any building.
"There has been a lot of rain this year, my appeal to all the people of Delhi is that if there is any possibility of any accident related to construction, then immediately inform the administration and the corporation, the government will immediately help you," the AAP leader said.
Meanwhile, the 12 people who have been rescued are currently receiving treatment for their injuries at a hospital nearby.