A bold reclaim by Anuradha Marwah

For many Delhiites, Vasant Kunj may mean an upmarket residential neighbourhood. However, inside these homes a hilarious life unfolds as we read Anuradha Marwah’s new novel Aunties of Vasant Kunj (Rupa), recently launched in Delhi.

The book spotlights a cross-section of women in their late 30s—meddlesome, conventional, and married like Nilima Gandhi, who constantly parks herself in the homes of Delhi University professor Shailaja or firebrand activist and single mother Dinitia.

Marwah’s comical and sensitive writing offers an empathetic gaze that reclaims being an “aunty”, a word indicative of ageism and stereotype, to one denoting interesting and significant women. “I feel 40 is a significant age where youth is bidding a farewell and you can’t mess around like you could in your twenties or thirties.

It’s an age when important decisions have to be made,” says Marwah, a professor of English at Zakir Husain Delhi College, at the launch. The launch was held at the India Habitat Centre. Varsha Das, a Buddhist practitioner and author, professor Partho Datta from Arts and Aesthetics, JNU, and Dr Priya Mirza, academic and podcaster, discussed the book with the author.

A feminist work

While Marwah has penned novels such as The Higher Education of Geetika Mehendiratta (1992), Idol Love (1999), and Dirty Picture (2007), it is Aunties of Vasant Kunj that she considers autobiographical. In ‘Chapter 2024, Now’, she surprises the reader with a sneak-peek of her life.

“Husband? Single? Children?” were a few intrusive questions she was asked when she first moved to Vasant Kunj decades ago, walking out of a marriage, with her two sons, in pursuit of a new life. “I wanted to change the way my world behaved with women who transgressed,” she writes in the chapter.