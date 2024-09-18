Three dead, 14 injured as house collapses in Delhi's Karol Bagh

NEW DELHI: At least three people died and 14 were injured after a house collapsed in the Karol Bagh area of central Delhi on Wednesday morning. More people are feared trapped under the debris of a portion of a house that collapsed.

According to a Delhi Fire Service officer, the department received a call at 9.12 am regarding the collapsing of a house at Prashad Nagar, Karol Bagh following which five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

At the place of the incident, the firemen found out that it was some portion of a three-storey old building that had collapsed in the morning. "It is being reported that several people were probably trapped under the debris who were then rescued," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsh Vardhan said the ill-fated building which is of 25 square yards comes under the limits of Prasad Nagar police station.

"We have so far rescued 12 people while some more are feared trapped," the DCP said, adding that the local police along with other agencies are carrying out a rescue operation.