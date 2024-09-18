You can change CM face but not party’s character: Delhi BJP president Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: AAP can change the face but not the party’s character, Delhi Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Tuesday after the Aam Aadmi Party chose senior leader Atishi as Delhi’s new chief minister.

He said the people of Delhi know that Arvind Kejriwal, who proposed her name as his successor, has looted Delhi. “They have indulged in corruption in every department and now the people will give them an answer for that corruption,” Sachdeva said.

“Chehara badalane se AAP ka charitra nahi badalega (changing the face does not change AAP’s character)... Considering Kejriwal’s 10 years of corruption, whoever is the CM will have to tell people how they looted the people of Delhi,” Sachdeva alleged. He added that AAP is engaged in a makeover but that would not erase the blot of corruption.

Kejriwal, released from jail on Friday, announced on Sunday he would resign from the post and would only return if people give him a certificate of honesty.

AAP RS member Swati Maliwal termed the decision to name Atishi as the new CM an extremely sad day for Delhi. “Today is a sad day for Delhi. A woman whose family fought a battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from being hanged is being made chief minister of Delhi,” Maliwal wrote on X and shared a video clip of Atishi’s mother where she is being heard calling Afzal Guru a scapegoat in Parliament attack.

(With PTI inputs)