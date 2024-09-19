Five DU students injured in horrific crash car, two critical

NEW DELHI: Five students met with a horrific accident as the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the railing on a flyover in north Delhi; all five suffer from severe injuries, two critical. The students had gone out to celebrate one of their friend's birthday.

The injured were identified as Ashwani Mishra (19), Ashwani pandey (19), Keshav (19), Krishna (18) and Ujjwal (19). Ashwani Mishra and Ashwani Pandey are said to be in critical condition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said the police received a call regarding an accident on the road from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony. The police arrived at the spot and found mangled remains of the vehicle along the side railing of the road.

As per police reports, Ashwani Mishra, 1st-year student at Dyal Singh College in Delhi, had rented a Hyundai Venue for the night at Rs 1500 from Shadipur to celebrate his birthday along with his friends Ashwani Pandey, 1st-year student at Deshbandhu College, and Keshav, a 2nd-year student at Dyal Singh College.

The three picked up their friend Krishna, student at Motilal College, from Saket and Ujjwal from Chattarpur.

The students had driven to Zee town, a pub in Gurugram, the DCP said.

At the pub, the five friends had celebrated Mishra's birthday and had consumed alcohol while partying. They left the club in the early hours of Thursday.

"On their way back, while crossing the Geeta Colony flyover, Ashwani Mishra, who was driving the vehicle, attempted to change a song on his mobile phone and, in doing so, lost control of the vehicle," the DCP said.

Consequently, the car collided with the side railings.

The five injured are currently receiving treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital where Ashwani Mishra and Ashwani Pandey are battling for their lives.

The officer said that legal action is being taken in this regard.