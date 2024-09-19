Speeding SUV mows down 2 labourers sleeping on footpath, 1 dies

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was killed while another sustained injuries after a speeding SUV trampled them in Shahdara area of Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Sonu, a native of Lucknow (UP) while the injured, Md Islam, was admitted to a hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said a PCR call was received at Gandhi Nagar police station. The caller stated that a Maruti car had mowed down 2-3 people following which the local police rushed to the spot.

The police found a Maruti Nexa XL6 mounted on a divider of the road.

When the cops questioned the passersby, it was revealed that two people were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to Swami Dayanand Hospital in Shahdara.

The accused driver of the offending vehicle, identified as Rahul Kumar (38), was found present at the spot and subsequently apprehended.

The police then reached the hospital and found both the injured persons Sonu and Md Islam receiving treatment. Accordingly, after collecting the medico-legal cases (MLC) of the both the patients, a case under relevant sections of law registered and the accused driver was placed under arrest.

The injured Sonu succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, during investigation. Accordingly, the cops added further sections of law into the already registered FIR.

The probe is still underway, the official added.