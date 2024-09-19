Speeding SUV mows down two labourers sleeping on footpath, one dies

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was killed while another sustained injuries after a speeding SUV trampled them in the Shahdara area of Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Sonu, a native of Lucknow (UP) while the injured Md Islam was admitted to a hospital.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said a PCR call was received at Gandhi Nagar police station in which the caller stated that an SUV had mowed down two people following which the local police rushed to the spot.

When the police personnel reached the place of the accident, they found a Maruti Nexa XL6 mounted on a divider of the road. When the cops questioned the passersby, they said that two people were injured in the accident and the two were taken to Swami Dayanand Hospital in Shahdara.

The vehicle driver, identified as Rahul Kumar (38), was found present at the spot and subsequently apprehended.

The police then reached the hospital and found both the injured persons Sonu and Md Islam receiving treatment. Accordingly, after collecting the medico-legal cases of both patients, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and the accused driver was placed under arrest.

However, while the probe was on, the injured Sonu succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Accordingly, the cops added further sections of the law into the already registered FIR. The probe is still underway.