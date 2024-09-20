Laughter therapy eases dry eyes

These participants were split into two groups—one performed laughter exercises while the other used artificial tears. Both treatments were administered four times daily over eight weeks. Primary outcomes were measured using the Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI) scores, with secondary outcomes including tear film stability (non-invasive TBUT), corneal staining, and assessments of mental health and quality of life.”

Dr Mehta further explained that participants in the laughter group engaged in specific vocalisations and facial movements to stimulate laughter, with adherence monitored through a custom face-recognition app. At the end of 12 weeks, both groups showed significant improvement in symptoms, but the laughter group saw greater gains in OSDI scores and tear film stability.

How does laughter help soothe dry eyes?

Laughter has unique physiological effects on both the mind and body, which can help alleviate dry eye symptoms, says Dr Mehta. “Laughter is well-known for reducing stress and promoting positive emotions, both of which are linked to worsening DED symptoms. Stress—especially from anxiety and depression—often exacerbates physical discomfort, including dry eye.

By lowering stress levels, laughter may reduce inflammation and boost tear production, offering relief. It also stimulates the lacrimal glands, improving tear film stability and reducing dryness. Additionally, laughter relaxes muscles, contributing to overall eye comfort,” she adds, further stating that its mental health benefits can mitigate the severity of depression, which is often associated with chronic DED.”

Limitations

The study did have its limitations. Dr Mehta notes that it couldn’t be double-blinded since there’s no placebo equivalent for laughter exercises, which may have influenced the results. “Moreover, laughter therapy required more time and effort compared to the convenience of using eye drops, making it less appealing for some. While short-term outcomes were promising, the long-term effects remain unclear, and the exact biological mechanisms behind laughter’s impact on DED are not fully understood. Additionally, the study only included participants with mild to moderate DED, limiting its applicability for those with more severe cases.”