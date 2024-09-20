Satyendar Jain files fresh bail petition in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has filed a new bail application in the ongoing money laundering case against him. Jain, who has been in judicial custody since his arrest in May 2022, appeared before the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday as his latest period of custody expired.

Special CBI Judge Rakesh Syal has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), requesting a formal response to Jain’s plea. The court will hear arguments on the bail application on September 25, with the next substantive hearing in the case scheduled for October 5.

Represented by Advocate Vivek Jain, the former minister has urged the court to consider his release, citing a Supreme Court ruling that individuals cannot be jaled indefinitely while awaiting trial. Satyendar Jain’s default bail plea remains pending before the Delhi High Court.

Jain’s earlier bail attempts, including interim pleas, were rejected by the trial court. But Supreme Court had granted him temporary relief on health grounds at an earlier stage.

The ED has registered a case against Jain, based on a CBI complaint which said he had illegally acquired movable properties in the name of various persons. An FIR was filed against him after his arrest.

Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He has claimed innocence in the case.