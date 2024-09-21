Atishi sworn in as Delhi's third woman chief minister, 17th in India's history

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Atishi took oath on Saturday as Delhi's third woman chief minister and became the youngest of all three to hold the top office in the national capital.

She also became the 17th woman to hold the post of chief minister in independent India.

The senior AAP leader, however, will have a brief tenure in office as assembly elections in the national capital are due in February.

A first-time legislator, Atishi is a key face of the party and managed AAP's operations during Arvind Kejriwal's time in Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case.

The Kalkaji MLA's name was proposed by Kejriwal, who tendered his resignation as chief minister, for the top post.

As Delhi's third woman chief minister, Atishi follows in the footsteps of the BJP's Sushma Swaraj and the Congress' Sheila Dikshit.

The 43-year-old is also Delhi's youngest woman chief minister.

Dikshit was 60 years old when she took charge while Swaraj was 46.

She is only the second woman chief minister in the country at present, alongside West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee.