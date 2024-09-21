Trio disguise as family to smuggle drugs from Odisha, caught in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three people—a 45-year-old woman, a man in his twenties, a teen girl, and trolley bags—a perfect camouflage of a happy-go family on vacation. But in reality, the trio was engaged in smuggling drugs from Odisha and selling it in the city.

“We received a tip-off about the sale and supply of drugs in the city. A police team found out that the drug traffickers are purchasing ganja from Odisha and selling it in different parts of Delhi-NCR,” DCP (Crime) Satish Kumar stated.

Police laid a trap near Shakur Basti railway station and caught the woman, identified as Anita Mano, a man named Aman Rana, and the teen girl.

The trio was carrying trolley bags and backpacks. Pouches containing 41.5 kg of ganja, valued at around Rs 20 lakh in international market, were found.

When interrogated, the accused, Anita, disclosed that she and her husband used to reside in Raghubir Nagar and were involved in illicit liquor sales. For the last two years, she entered into drug trafficking and used to purchase ganja from Rayagada, Odisha, and sell in Delhi to his knowns at higher rates.

The other accused, Rana, is her sister’s son. The teen girl came in contact with the accused and wanted to make easy money. They used to travel like a family to avoid suspicion.