Bus driver abducted, assaulted for not letting car overtake from wrong-side in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver was allegedly assaulted and forcefully pushed into a car by a couple of men as he did not allow them to overtake.

A purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed a group of men holding the bus driver from his coffers, forcefully pushing him inside their vehicle, and allegedly kidnapping him.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (SouthWest) Rohit Meena said a PCR call was received at 7:18 am regarding an incident of assault with a DTC bus driver but later both the victim and the accused themselves arrived at the police station.