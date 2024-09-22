Delhi HC issues notices to MCD, cops over shops’ removal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police, and the state government, seeking their responses to a plea filed by 45 vendors challenging the demolition of their semi-permanent shops in a local market.

The petitioners, who have been operating in Sheetla Mata Market in Madangir, claim that their structures were unlawfully demolished by authorities on July 30 without due process.

A bench of Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Sachin Datta has directed the respondents to file their replies within two weeks, fixing the next hearing for October 14.

Represented by advocates Sanjay Baniwal and Manisha, the vendors argued that the demolition violated the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, which mandates a 30-day notice prior to any eviction or demolition drive.

As an interim relief, the affected vendors have urged the court to allow them to continue their business operations at the market until a final decision is made.