Atishi takes charge as chief minister of Delhi, leaves empty chair for Kejriwal

While assuming her post, she said that she will work as a caretaker CM, like 'Bharat did for Ram in Ramayana'.
NEW DELHI: AAP leader Atishi, who took the oath of office on Saturday, took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Monday.

After taking charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi announced that she would govern the city as a caretaker CM. Pointing to an empty chair beside her, she remarked that it represents the Chief Minister’s seat and will remain vacant until Arvind Kejriwal returns to office.

“Until then, I will play the role of Bharat, as Lord Ram’s younger brother ruled during his 14 years of vanvas,” she stated.

The Delhi Assembly's session will be held on September 26 and 27.

'It's an emotional moment,' says Atishi after taking oath as Delhi's third woman chief minister

Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including those of education, revenue, finance, power and PWD.

Saurabh Bharadwaj has eight departments under him, the highest after Atishi, including those of health, tourism, art and culture.

New entrant Mukesh Ahlawat has got the portfolio of labour, SC and ST, employment and land and building departments.

Gopal Rai has been given the portfolio of development, general administration department, environment and forest -- the portfolios he held in the Kejriwal government.

Kailash Gahlot has also retained his previous portfolios -- transport, home, administrative reforms, women and child development.

The new Cabinet headed by Atishi has a long list of pending projects, schemes and new initiatives to be launched in the next few months before Delhi goes to polls in February next year.

Extraordinary woman in unusual rush

'Will Kejriwal run govt with a remote control?'

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva’s reacted to Atishi taking charge, saying, “placing two chairs on the table of the Chief Minister is an insult to the Constitution, rules and the post of the Chief Minister. Atishi ji, this is not following any ideals, in simple words, it is sycophancy. By doing this, Atishi has hurt the dignity of the post of Chief Minister of Delhi as well as the sentiments of the people of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal you should answer — will you run the Delhi government with this kind of remote control?”

(with inputs from PTI)

