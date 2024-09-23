Atishi takes charge as chief minister of Delhi, leaves empty chair for Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Atishi, who took the oath of office on Saturday, took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Monday.

After taking charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi announced that she would govern the city as a caretaker CM. Pointing to an empty chair beside her, she remarked that it represents the Chief Minister’s seat and will remain vacant until Arvind Kejriwal returns to office.

“Until then, I will play the role of Bharat, as Lord Ram’s younger brother ruled during his 14 years of vanvas,” she stated.

The Delhi Assembly's session will be held on September 26 and 27.